Jarman ready to produce fireworks

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Unheralded Namibian boxing prospect Anthony Jarman, is to ready to ruffle feathers when he defends his Pan African Middleweight belt against challenger George Mdluli from South Africa, at the Windhoek Country Club tomorrow.

Anthony has a record of 15F (13W, 1L, 1D) against George Mdluli’s record of 12F (8W, 3L, 1D).

Tjuaha Marney takes the ring in the exhibition bout, and Hifindobe Frans squares up against Onesmus Nekundi for the Namibian national title in the featherweight division. Other boxers on the card for the evening are Candy Imalwa, Costa Frans and David Angula.

Namibia Breweries Ltd, a subsidiary of the O&L Group – through their new brand, King Lager (the first un-malted beer, proudly brewed with home-grown Namibian barley is sponsoring part of the costs.

Tickets sell at N$300 for VIP and N$200 for ordinary seats. For more enquiries please contact Simon Kinda Nangolo @081 248 6112.