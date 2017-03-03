Air Namibia signs codeshare with Ethiopian Airlines

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, concluded a codeshare agreement with Air Namibia towards the end of last month.

The codeshare agreement covers Ethiopian Airline’s thrice weekly services to Windhoek and the services of both airlines beyond their respective hubs.

The two airlines expect the agreement to allow them both to expand their global network through the services of each airline and facilitate the provision of competitive and convenient travel choices to their respective customers.

Girma Shiferaw, Acting Vice President, Strategic Planning and Alliances at Ethiopian Airlines expressed his satisfaction with the agreement reached with Air Namibia.

“We are glad to partner with Air Namibia. It is my sincere belief that such strategic collaboration among African airlines is one of the necessities to see African aviation thrive and grow faster in line with the economic development of the continent.

“Now, customers of Air Namibia will enjoy seamless connection on Ethiopian’s ever expanding global network across five continents with a minimum layover in Addis Ababa; conversely, our passengers will be able to access destinations beyond Windhoek on Air Namibia flights,” he said.

Air Namibia’s Managing Director, Advocate Ellaine Priscilla Samson also praised the agreement.

“We are very pleased with the signing of the codeshare agreement with Ethiopia Airlines, an airline which achieved amazing accomplishments in the global arena.

“This will be an opportunity for the liberalisation of intra-Africa air transport in furtherance of the Yamoussoukro Decision as two African carriers.

“In addition, this will assist Air Namibia to expand its network via the global reach and stature of Ethiopia Airlines. Hence the teaming of our two airlines is the consummate endeavour of our continent moving towards a fuller liberalisation in the aviation sector,” she said. The codeshare agreement will allow Ethiopian and Air Namibia to place their codes on each other’s flights. ET will place its code on SW flights from Windhoek to Gaborone, Luanda, Victoria Falls, and Cape town, while SW will place it’s code on ET flights between Addis Ababa and Windhoek, Beijing, Lagos, Los Angeles, and São Paulo.

Ethiopian Airlines operates the youngest fleet on the continent with an average age of less than five years. The airline currently serves more than 90 global destinations across five continents with over 240 daily departures.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 through which it hopes to become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centres. These include Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Services.

Ethiopian is a multi award-winning airline registering an average growth of 25 percent in the past seven years.