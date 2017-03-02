What you’ve all been waiting for – the Mazda MX-5 2.0L Auto RF

Staff Reporter

Mazda Southern Africa has introduces what it says is “the much anticipated Mazda MX-5 RF” through a unique digital retail launch. The launch is hosted on a Mazda Launch micro site, www.mazdalaunch.com, where limited launch RF units are made available directly to the public, giving them the opportunity to secure their own.

First things first: The RF in the name stands for Retractable Fastback, to denote that the MX-5 has a top that closes and opens in 13 seconds at the flip of a switch. And apparently this is an innovative retractable hardtop that enables open-air fun and beautiful fastback styling.

The Mazda MX-5 RF is based on the fourth-generation MX-5 Roadster Coupe, which has won more than 280 automotive awards around the world and became the first model to win both World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year in 2016. It is dedicated to the past, present and future of the world’s all-time best selling roadster.

Like its predecessor, the MX-5 RF features one of the fastest retractable tops available, combining the practicality and convenience of a power roof with distinctive new lines that perfectly suit the KODO-inspired body shared with the new-generation soft-top MX-5. Featuring steering and suspension tweaked in the name of refinement, the MX-5 RF handles every bit as well as its perfectly balanced sibling while unsurprisingly offering a far quieter cabin with the roof closed.

The Roadster RF features fastback styling with a smooth roofline that curves down to the rear end, and its unique rear roof and retractable back window offer a new open-air feeling. Stowing the roof efficiently in the limited space available enables the Roadster RF to offer almost the same trunk space as the soft-top model. It is available in a 2.0-litre SKYACTIV petrol engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Model additions include the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) advanced safety features; a navigation system and the automatic shift switch.

Priced at above the N$533 000 threshold the Mazda MX-5 RF is designed and built to the highest standard of performance and reliability. This standard is backed up by a 3-year unlimited kilometre factory warranty. To provide complete peace of mind motoring, a 3-year service plan, a 3-year roadside assistance and a 5-year Corrosion Warranty are also included.

The body colour lineup consists of six colours from Soul Red Metallic, Ceramic Metallic, and Arctic White to Crystal White Pearl, Blue Reflex, Machine Grey and Jet Black.

The interior and exterior designs have been integrated to heighten the open-air feel with the top down. The creative interior design is the same as that of the soft-top model.

Trunk separate from the passenger compartment retained since the original MX-5. The trunk’s capacity of 127 liters is almost exactly the same as that of the soft-top MX-5. It can accommodate two carry-on bags (within 55 cm x 40 cm x 25 cm). A multi-purpose box in the trunk can be used to store tools and other items.

The car has Adaptive Front-lighting System that optimises distribution of light from the headlights according to driving circumstances. Depending on vehicle speed and steering input, the system points the low-beams headlights in the direction the driver intends to travel. The powerful LED headlamps swivel up to 15 degrees in the direction the driver is steering, revealing more of the corner.

It also has the Lane Departure Warning that detects line marking on the road surface and warns the driver of unintentional lane departures. The other feature is the Blind Spot Monitoring that gives off an audible alert in the event that a vehicle is detected in the vehicles blind spot. It assists the driver by scanning the external mirror’s blind spots. The radar is able to detect any unseen vehicles and through an LED icon alert the driver to help avoid making a hazardous lane changes.