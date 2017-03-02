Toyota’s new C-HR model is out

Staff Reporter

The Toyota C-HR remains remarkably true to the features of the concept-cars that attracted so much public attention. With the C-HR, Toyota targets a clear and singular customer profile (identified as Millenials). Predominantly driven by emotional considerations, these customers want individuality, and to be the first to try new experiences and products. Style and quality are essential considerations in any purchase they make, and the car is an extension of their personality.

“With its striking, in-your-face design, careful attention to detail and punchy 1.2 litre turbo engine, we believe the C-HR delivers the perfect package for image conscious urbanites. Further setting C-HR apart is its fun-to-drive character which rewards the spirited driver.” says Glenn Crompton, Vice-President of Marketing at Toyota South Africa.

The driver oriented area incorporates innovative details and intuitive, approachable technology. All operating switchgear and a display audio touch-screen are slightly angled towards the driver. A unique new two-tiered front seat design combines a slender, sporting upper section (inspired by the ‘bucket’ design of old) with a more strongly bolstered and supportive lower area.

The diamond motif is extended from the exterior into the interior, with many interior elements – including the door panels – using a similar shape. Decorative elements are finished in high quality piano black – with embedded metallic ‘flake’ – and satin silver trim, with cool blue illumination throughout.

The Toyota C-HR is the first model locally to utilise Toyota’s advanced new 1.2 litre turbo engine. The 1.2T engine uses advanced technologies that allow the engine to change from the Otto-cycle to the Atkinson cycle under low loads. To this, the 1.2T adds the D-4T direct injection system, VVTi-W, high compression ratio as well as a water-cooled turbo and heat-exchanger.

Displacing 1,197cm3, the engine delivers 85kW and a constant torque curve of 185 Nm between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. 0 to 100 km/h comes up in 10.9 seconds and the top speed is set at 190 km/h. All of this is achieved despite a strong focus on fuel consumption and CO2 – the manual car achieves 6.3 l/100 km on the combined cycle, and delivers just 141g/km of CO2. CVT models deliver 6.4 l/100 km and produce 144 g/km.

Two transmissions are available, a 6-speed Manual with Toyota’s iMT system (intelligent Manual Transmission), or a buttery smooth CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission) option.

Toyota’s iMT system which automatically increases the engine revs with a perfectly executed ‘blip’ when down-shifting ensures a smooth gear shift. A shift indicator with two directional arrows housed in the instrument cluster, provides the optimal shift points on M/T models. The CVT variant utilises an electronic brain to ensure that the optimal gear ratio is selected based on vehicle and engine speed, as well as rate of acceleration required. In addition, the driver can access seven pre-defined gear ratios in Manual mode.

Three modes are provided for the driver to choose from, which tailor the powertrain characteristics to suit the conditions – Normal, Eco and Sport.

The C-HR is equipped with a host of comfort and convenience features. The Multi-Information Display (full-colour TFT on the PLUS model) – is operated by a 4-way direction switch on the steering wheel. PLUS models also feature audio system controls.

Price starts at about N$321 000 for entry level model. All C-HR models come standard with a comprehensive 5 year/90 000 km service plan, with service intervals set at 15 000 km. A 3 year/100 000 km warranty is provided.