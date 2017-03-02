Tafel Lager sponsors SA rugby club

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), through its Tafel Lager beer brand, has been announced as the new and official sponsor of South African rugby union team, the Griquas Rugby Club.

The sponsorship will run for a period of three years, from 2017 to 2019,ß and includes the attainment of the team and stadium naming rights, as well as “pouring rights” in the stadium. Also, the team will from now on be known as the Tafel Lager Griquas and the stadium as the Tafel Lager Park

According to NBL Global Marketing Manager Rene Duffy, the sponsorship comes at an opportune time for Tafel Lager – a brand adored and largely enjoyed by consumers across Namibia and partly in South Africa – to expand and strengthen its footprint into the export market and to increase its sales in South Africa.

“With Tafel Lager performing exceptionally well in the South African market, which is our biggest export destination, NBL identified the opportunity to bring the brand even closer to the South African consumers, by further strengthening its visibility, creating unique consumer experiences and associating the brand with a loved Northern Province rugby team,” said Duffy.

She explained that the sponsorship would pave way for Namibian rugby to shine on the international arena through the exchange of players between the two countries’ clubs as well as expertise in various strategic areas.

“NBL’s support of rugby, a game enjoyed by millions of fans across the globe, is also our way of expressing our gratitude to South Africa for welcoming and embracing Namibian rugby into the Currie Cup and the South African rugby arena in general. This exchange is also our opportunity to learn from a country that has proven itself as a strong global competitor in the sport. We are particularly excited about the reciprocal approach of this sponsorship contract, which will see a stronger partnership between Namibian and South African rugby clubs, in the hope of achieving positive growth for both countries,” explained Duffy.

With the new packaging design of Tafel Lager introduced in June last year, the NBL believs that an exciting fresh look of the brand calls for more exposure and presence not only in Namibia, but also in neighboring countries.