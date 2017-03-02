Several records tumble at national champs

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The annual Bank Windhoek Namibia National Swimming Championships 2017 was held under the auspices of NASU from last Thursday to Sunday, at the 50m Olympia Swimming pool.

Largely due to the very loyal support of Bank Windhoek, this event marked the highlight of the annual local swimming calendar and was a great success.

A total of 135 swimmers took part in the event, representing six clubs: Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club (20 swimmers), Dolphin Swimming Club (90 swimmers), Kps Ostrava (a club visiting from Ostrava, Czech Republic) (5 swimmers), Marlins Swimming Club (2 swimmers), Namib Swim Academy (11 swimmers) and Swakopmund Swimming Club (7 swimmers).

A total of five individual Namibian long course age group records were broken and four Namibian age group relay records were bettered. A further 545 personal best times were improved.

“It is an honour for Bank Windhoek to be involved with such a well organised sports code and we value our continued relationship with NASU,” said Riaan van Rooyen, Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Strategy and Sustainability during the official opening.

Results achieved at the Championships:

Ludorums – Junior Victrix Ludorum

Winner – Heleni Stergiadis with 144 pts.

First runner-up – Viktoria Ellmies with 105 pts.

Second runner-up – Joanne Liebenberg with 104 pts.

Junior Victor Ludorum

Winner – Mikah Burger with 212 pts.

First runner-up – Martin Oosthuizen with 137 pts.

Second runner-up – Corne Le Roux with 131 pts.

Senior Victrix Ludorum

Winner – Molina Smalley with 3537 pts.

First runner-up – Kiah Borg with 3443 pts.

Second runner-up – Heleni Stergiadis with 3290 pts.

Senior Victor Ludorum

Winner – Phillip Seidler with 3607 pts.

First runner-up – Ronan Wantenaar with 3469 pts.

Second runner-up – Arthur Loftie-Eaton with 3131 pts.

Single Best Performance Trophy

Phillip Seidler for 400 Meters Freestyle in the time of 4:09.85 (683 FINA pts.)

Highest Total Final Points Achieved

Male – Philip Seidler 3607 Fina Points

Female – Molina Smalley 3537 Fina Points

Team Scores

Dolphins Swimming Club – 4,682 points;

Namib Swim Academy – 630 points;

Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club – 284 points;

Kps Ostrava – 170 points;

Swakopmund Swimming Club – 76 points;

Marlins Swimming Club – 12 points