Seaflower buys ambulance for Aus Clinic

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-The Seaflower Group of Companies has donated an ambulance worth N$534,000 to the Aus Clinic, in the !Nami#nus Constituency of the //Kharas region.

The company said it made the donation in keeping up with its ethos and image as a responsible corporate citizen responsive to the needs of the community.

At the handing over ceremony last week Friday, the CEO of Seaflower Mike Nghipunya underlined, the fact that the company is a responsible and a good corporate citizen.

“We exploit the allocated quota of catches in the Atlantic Ocean, a natural resource for profits, and it remains our responsibility to take care of the community of the !Nami#nus Constituency and the entire Namibian community,” Nghipunya noted.

He said community development and empowering the community was among their prime objectives.

Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Dr Samuel Chief Ankama also spoke at the handover ceremony.

He said that in an effort to improve the lives of the people, the Seaflower Group made a decision to provide an ambulance to the community of Aus to improve the response time for emergency calls.

“The more we see the fishing rights holders giving out to the communities, the better we feel as a ministry, because we give them the rights and quotas not only to eat but to bring changes to the life of our people,” Ankama noted.

He appealed to those with fishing rights and quotas to emulate the good example made by Seaflower.

The ministry of fisheries wanted to see tangible and durable contributions that would serve communities for a long time such as ambulances, schools, new offices or buildings and not only consumables such as food or fish donations.

Aus Clinic is located 120 km from its base hospital, the Lüderitz State Hospital.

Tributary roads to Rosh Pinah and to Walvis Bay originate at Aus and the Aus Clinic is the first port of call in case of any accident along these roads.

Aus Clinic last year, received an ambulance from the Ministry of Health and Social Services, worth about N$1 million, equipped with a wide array of life-saving equipment.