SCORE coaching programme a huge success

Staff Reporter

Mariental-Through its corporate social responsibility wing Adidas gives opportunities to employees to volunteer at the projects it funds across the world.

SCORE Namibia is one of the organisations hosting these volunteers and this year they accommodated ten (10) staff from Adidas Germany, Netherlands and South Africa.

SCORE is a non-profit organisation that works across communities in Namibia, using sport as a tool to bring about sustainable community development, individual empowerment and social transformation.

Furthermore, it aims to build an international and intercultural understanding and uses sport to provide children and youth, with valuable skills and opportunities, they need to succeed in life and contribute to their communities.

Its flagship programme, The Namibia Volunteer Involvement Programme (NAM-VIP) recruits, trains and supports local community volunteers to organise and lead sport development and sport for development initiatives.

It has introduced the programme to the communities of Kayengona, Khorixas, Mariental, Oshakati, Rundu, and Windhoek.

The camp comprised of capacity building and coaching, and as part of the capacity building Adidas volunteers facilitated workshops in effective teamwork, project planning, event marketing and promotion, presentation skills and successful storytelling.

The 23 NAM-VIP volunteers from seven communities participating in the project will go back and utilise the skills acquired to improve programme implementation.

The camp included coaching in the following sporting disciplines: basketball, badminton, tennis, football, netball and arts and crafts.