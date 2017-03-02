Pensioner died of natural causes – police

Staff reporter

Rundu-A 65-year-old pensioner from Kangweru village in Ndiyona Constituency in Kavango East, who was found dead in her shack, died from natural causes according to the post-mortem result.

Police initially suspected the woman might have died because the traditional home-brew she had consumed was ‘maybe poisoned.’

They identified the deceased as 65-year-old Kanyeva Dishaka.

An inquest was conducted to determine what actually caused her demise.

“Yes to be sure of what she died from, a post-mortem was conducted and it showed to be a natural death,” said Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton.

Dishaka had arrived home on Sunday evening at around 18h00 drunk and she was carrying a two litre containers of home-brewed beer. She went to her hut to sleep and never woke up.

“She was staying with minor children of whom the eldest is nine. In the morning kids went to school and didn’t bother to wake their granny up and on their return at around 14h00 they found her in her bed dead,” Bampton said.