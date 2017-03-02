Namibian pro boxers making waves

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-He might be a bit long in tooth but former Namibian world boxing champion, Paulus “the Hitman” Moses, seems to be maturing like good old wine from the Cape Province.

Astonishingly, the Namibian improved his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) rating from #9 to #6 in last month’s ratings.

Moses remains one of his native land’s most accomplished and experienced fighters of all time, and has shown consistency with his form, confidence and fitness by taking on the world one fight at a time.

“The improved rating reflects his undisputed commitment to the sport of boxing, and of course, I’m delighted he is making strides and edging closer to the #1 position where he rightfully belongs,” Moses’ handler, Nestor Tobias, from the well-known MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions bragged.

Moses became Namibia’s second World champion in 2009 after the great Harry “the Terminator” Simon, when he defied the odds stacked against him by defeating Yusuke Kibori from Japan for the WBA lightweight world title on foreign soil.

He made a successful title defence against another Japanese opponent Takehiro Shimada the same year on home soil.

His next stop was another title fight against Ricky Burns for the WBO Africa world title in 2012 that saw the previously undefeated Namibian narrowly loose on points.

Moses is the incumbent WBO Africa Lightweight Champion and boasts an impressive resume of 38 wins and 3 defeats from 41 bouts in the paid ranks.

“I still possess a wealth of decent boxing in my veins and I’m seriously looking to become the best in the lightweight division again.

“I’m happy with my current world rating and want to become involved in more fights, which would hopefully pave the way for another opportunity to fight for a world title fight before the end of this year” a confident Moses said.

Meanwhile, Moses’ stable mate Imms “Prince” Naidjala has good reason to smile after he shifted into the top 5 ratings – from #6 to #5.

For Naidjala that represents a big move because even being rated in the top 15 is great motivation, but moving right into the top 5 bracket is something out of the ordinary.

Prince currently holds the WBO Inter-continental belt and is without an iota of doubt an exciting, talented fighter with one thing in mind, which is to become the best in the bantamweight division.

The pair of Walter Kautondokwa and Sakaria Lukas maintained their ratings at #9 in the middleweight and featherweight divisions respectively. Both boxers remain unbeaten.

Former WBO World Bantamweight and Super Bantamweight Champion, Paulus “The Rock” Ambunda is still in the top #15 ratings, having shifted a notch to #11 in the WBA and #15 in the WBC ratings respectively.

Jafet Uutoni impressively maintains his top 15 rating at #11, despite his recent loss to Angel Acosta for the WBO Jnr Flyweight world title eliminator.

Internationally acclaimed boxing promoter Tobias, says Uutoni will scale down to the mini flyweight division.

“We are comfortable keeping him at Jnr Flyweight, but we have realised that his opponents are usually much bigger than he is because his body naturally does not blow up after the weigh in – hence our decision to take a strategic decision to scale him down to Mini-Flyweight so that he can compete comfortably and competitively,” Tobias explained.