Hyundai enters sub-compact SUV market with new Creta

Staff Reporter

Hyundai has entered the busy sub-compact SUV market segment with the new Creta, an addition to its bigger siblings of Tucson and Santa Fe. It is the baby version of the Tucson and its aim is to place Hyundai in the third spot of total passenger vehicles in the region.

“We have high expectations of the Creta and we are confident that it will attract many customers who are considering a purchase of a smaller SUV. It is a roomy, stylish and very practical vehicle that offers excellent ride and build quality,” says Stanley Anderson, sales and operations director of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

“The Creta delivers a combination of power and style with its robust body structure, economical engine performance and confident ride and handling. We expect it to bolster and grow our market share through incremental sales,” says Anderson.

The Creta has comfortable seats covered in two-tone full-leather upholstery exude a sense of modernity and a premium feel. Rear seats come with 60:40 split which allows better flexibility and more storage space.

The multi-function steering wheel, with remote controls for the sound system and buttons for the trip computer and system information, is also covered in leather. Rear passengers also benefit from convenience features such as rear air vents and rear centre armrest with cup holders.

The centre dash board console houses the infotainment and satellite navigation system with an 8-inch high-definition full-colour touch screen. On this touch-screen a route can be plotted, the sound system’s output can be customized to individual tastes, and it can act as a Mirror-link for an Android cell-phone or an iPod music display from an iPhone connected via a USB cord.

Music can also be streamed via Bluetooth from a cell phone or iPod to the sound system, and it allows hands free cell phone calls via Bluetooth with remote controls on the steering wheel. The infotainment screen also displays a rearview camera picture when one engages reverse gear, supplemented by reverse warning sensors.

Below the infotainment screen and the air conditioner’s control buttons are two 12V power sources, as well as USB and AUX ports for the sound system.

Static bending headlamps that improve side visibility when the vehicle turns in a curve on the road or at a crossroad is not only a convenience, but also comes standard and improves safety for the driver at night.

The Creta is available either as a 1.6 petrol engine, or as a 1.6 turbodiesel engine. Both engine are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. There is also an automatic model, also powered by the 1.6 petrol engine.

The 1.6 petrol engine with manual gear box delivers 90 kW maximum power at 6 300 rpm, and 150 Nm maximum torque at 4 850 rpm. Fuel consumption measured on a combined test cycle was 7,9 litres per 100 km, and its CO2 emission figure is 162 g/km.

The automatic model offers the same performance as the manual model but with an average fuel consumption measured at 8,4 litres per 100 km, and CO2 emissions at 173 g/km.

The turbodiesel engine’s maximum power is at 94 kW at 4 000 rpm, with a healthy 260 Nm maximum torque delivered at 2 750 rpm. It sips fuel very frugally at a measured figure of 7,4 litres per 100 km, and CO2 emissions were pinned at 156 g/km.

All three Creta derivatives come with front-wheel drive and run on 16-inch wheels. The fuel tank capacity is 55 litres, which gives the Creta a range of close to 700 km on the open road.

All models feature six airbags front and side for driver and front passenger, and curtain airbags. The Creta is also fitted with an Advanced Braking System (ABS), as well as Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD).

The car is priced between N$321 000 and slightly above N$400 000, depending on the model.

The price include the 5 year/150 000 km warranty, additional 2 year/50 000 km drivetrain warranty for even more peace of mind.

Roadside assistance for 5 years or 150 000 km and a 5 year/90 000 km service plan adds further value to the package. Service intervals are 15 000 km.