Family defends habitual offender

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Two witnesses who took the stand in a Windhoek High Court murder case yesterday described the accused as a non-violent man, who was incapable of murder.

The two gave testimony in the case in which Jandre Jacques de Klerk from Henties Bay is accused of sexually violating and killing a thirteen-year-old girl,.

However, during their testimony it became clear that the two seemed to have little understanding of the seriousness of the charges levelled against de Klerk.

They strongly defended De Klerk and even pleaded with the court to grant him bail and allow him back into society.

Police arrested the 26-year-old De Klerk in 2014 in connection with the rape and murder of Rachel Vanessa Boois.

The charge sheet states that De Klerk forced himself on Boois and had sexual relations with her, and then followed this up by inserting a stick into the private parts of Boois before he finally killed her.

The state presented evidence that the offences took place in the period 3 to 4 May 2014.

The charge sheet further alleges that Boois. who resided in the same street as De Klerk, was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

This placed her in a position in which she was mentally incapacitated and did not know what was happening to her at the time.

The investigating officer said they found De Klerk’ semen on Boois’ body and discovered his blood on the finger tips off the deceased.

De Klerk reportedly has another case of rape and housebreaking pending.

During the period of 14 to 15 June 2013 he allegedly broke into a victim’s shack in Henties Bay with the intent of taking advantage of her sexually, which he apparently did.

In that case also he allegedly took advantage of the fact that the victim was intoxicated. In te earlier case De Klerk faces one count of murder, two counts of rape and one count of house breaking.

The state strongly objected to de Klerk being granted bail on the grounds that it has a strong case against him, and a strong possibility exists he might flee to South Africa where his family resides.

The state further argued that De Klerk is a repeat offender who was at some point faced trial and was convicted of assault. More testimony will be heard in court this week.