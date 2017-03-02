Boost for Lüderitz crayfish festival

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Standard Bank has thrown its weight behind the 2017 edition of the Lüderitz Crayfish Festival.

With its support, the bank expressed its commitment to the festival held in the town where it established its first branch over a hundred years ago in 1915.

“For us at Standard Bank, Lüderitz is where our first commercial branch in Namibia was established way back in 1915. It is in this context that our annual sponsorship towards the launch of 10th edition of the Lüderitz Crayfish Festival holds great significance and value,” Standard Bank’s Acting Head of Marketing, Sigrid Tjijorokisa, said during the recent launch of the festival.

Tjijorokisa commended the Lüderitz Town Council for it continuous commitment to the growth of the coastal town. Standard Bank gave a sponsorship of N$100,000.

In addition to the festival, Standard Bank also sponsors Harders Cup (football) and the Lüderitz Speed Challenge in its drive to contribute to the positive development of the town as a whole.

Since its inception in 2008, the festival has grown from strength to strength, cementing the quiet coastal town as a sought after destination for both domestic and international tourists.

“The Crayfish Festival, coupled with other developments such as the Lüderitz Waterfront and the N$15 million seal processing factory have provided the much needed job opportunities.

“The initiatives are geared to fostering local and international trade and have ensured that the diamond town is well on its way to economic prosperity for its over 20,000 inhabitants,” Tjijorokisa noted.

She further applauded Hilaria Mukapuli the Mayor of Lüderitz for her visionary leadership, stressing that Lüderitz was well on its way to becoming a prosperous town.

Projects that will boost the town’s economy include upcoming developments such as the second port at Angra Point and a 10 Mega-watt Wind Generation Plant project.

“Namibia is our home, we drive her growth and therefore as a bank we are fully committed to developing the vibrant business sector and the region as a whole,” she concluded.

In turn, Mayor Mukapuli thanked Standard Bank for its contribution to the festival.

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank our official/main sponsor, Standard Bank. It is vital to state that any local economy can only flourish if we forge co-operative partnerships.

“Especially if businesses understand their corporate social responsibility to their community. To local business, I just want to say be aware that by investing in this event you are benefitting the community at large.”

“It is befitting to reflect back on 10 years dedicated to one of Namibia’s natural delicacies (crayfish) and to celebrate the creative way initiated to market the town, under this year’s theme, “Crowning 10 years of Crayfish Fiesta.”

“The Lüderitz Crayfish Festival was introduced as an instrument to promote SMEs and simultaneously improve the image of the town,” she explained.

Mukapuli noted the Lüderitz Town Council values the contribution by all stakeholders in ensuring an effective local economy that will promote socio-economic development for the benefit of the business sector and community at large.