…And Audi gives you the Q2

Staff Reporter

This is how Audi describes the shape of its new addition to the Q-family: “Its distinctive geometric design language exhibits a clear and independent character within the Q family creating a design that’s sharp and edgy. At the front, a strong image is created by the Singleframe grille in octagonal design that is positioned high and complemented by large air inlets.”

In other words the Q2 possess the genes of its elder siblings within the Audi Q stable – Q3, Q5 and Q7. Only the Q2 model measures 1.51 metres tall and 1.79 metres wide. The overhangs are short with a vehicle length of 4.19 metres and a wheelbase of 2.60 metres. But it does come with two exclusive colours Coral Orange and Manhattan Grey, in addition to12 exterior colours choices.

The Q2 is offered as a choice between three different engines.

The smallest petrol engine in the line-up is the 1.0 TFSI. It produces 85 kW and 200 Nm of torque from a displacement of 999 cc. Claimed fuel consumption for this engine is 5.1 litres per 100km while it is exempt from CO2 taxation with emissions figures of 117 grams per kilometre. Both a manual and S-tronic transmission is available on this model.

Above that is the 1.4 TFSI producing 110 kW and 250 Nm of torque and also comes with cylinder on demand (COD) technology. Combined with the manual six-speed transmission, the COD system deactivates the second and third cylinder at loads up to 100 Nm and while coasting when engine speed is between 2,000 and 3,200 rpm. If the dual-clutch transmission is installed, cylinder deactivation occurs sooner, between 1,400 and 3,200 rpm. With S tronic, the engine consumes on average 5.2 litres of fuel and emits 119 grams CO2 per kilometer; with the manual gearbox these figures are 5.4 litres and 124 grams CO2 per kilometre.

The sole diesel engine on offer is in the form of the 2.0 TDI producing 105 kW and 350 Nm of torque. This engine will only be available in S tronic transmission.

Inside the luggage compartment can accommodate 405 litres of cargo and can be increased to 1,050 litres when the rear bench seat back is folded. Options include a power tailgate and a three-way split of the rear bench backrests. The middle segment also serves as a through-loading facility – practical for transporting longer length items.

The highlight of the interior is the Audi Virtual Cockpit which depicts the most important driving-relevant information in high resolution on a 12.3-inch TFT screen. The driver can switch between two views by pressing the “View” button on the multifunction steering wheel. In classic mode, the instruments appear as large as the usual analogue displays.

In infotainment mode, a central window predominates that provides more space for the navigation map or shows clearly arranged lists for the phone, radio and audio sectors.

In infotainment, the new Audi Q2 once again sets new standards. The MMI radio plus with the non-retractable monitor is standard equipment. There is a choice of two different MMI Navigation systems to choose from, a basic version or an advanced version.

Both versions include Audi connect and Bluetooth streaming, the only difference being the MMI touch pad and the level of radio system. With Audi connect, many online functions are brought into the car such as Google Earth and Google Street View, point of interest search and the ability to turn the car into a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 8 devices. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto round off the infotainment offering by seamlessly integrating into the car via the Audi smartphone interface system.

A number of sophisticated driver assistance systems are also available for the Audi Q2 for the first time in the A0 segment. Audi pre sense front uses radar to recognize hazardous situations that can occur with crossing pedestrians or other vehicles in front of the car. The system warns the driver and initiates hard braking if necessary – down to a standstill at low speeds.

The driver also gets additional support from the latest-generation park assist. It can maneuver the compact SUV into parallel and perpendicular parking spaces. Cross traffic assist rear comes into play when the driver wants to reverse out of a perpendicular parking spot. It monitors the traffic behind the car with its radar sensors. Adaptive cruise control with stops & go function and Audi side assist round out the offering of driver assistance systems available.