Roaring start to bass angling season

Staff Reporter

Rehoboth-The Namibia Bass Angling Association hosted this year’s first Bank Windhoek National Tourney at picturesque Lake Oanob, approximately 90 km south of Windhoek, on Saturday.

Local anglers were all excited to start the new season as shown by the large number of anglers who turned out for the tourney, with no less than five new anglers on display.

The event also saw three returning anglers who did not compete because of the devastating drought last year, which left water levels in the dam low, while four ladies competed including one junior angler.

The NBAA said it was excited to witness the growth in the sport and it aims to take bass angling in Namibia to new levels.

Namibia was blessed with great rains at the beginning of last month that pushed Lake Oanob from 25% to 80% within the space of three weeks.

This inflow augurs well for the long-term future of bass fishing in the country. Nevertheless, the good rainfall also made the opening competition extremely difficult with only six fish hitting the scales.

Jandré Engelbrecht caught the biggest fish of the competition, which was subsequently big enough to earn him the first prize, weighing an impressive 3.676 kg – considered a ‘wall hanger’.

Nic Kruger also caught a giant, weighing in at 3.02 kg, which turned out to be the second biggest fish of the day.

Veteran angler Alec Williams was not to be denied either as he caught a respectable specimen of 2.051 kg in injury time, just before the tag board closed, earning him valuable points in the always closely contested “Angler of the Year” race.

For the anglers out there that want to catch a giant bass at Lake Oanob, the two giants caught this past weekend were both caught on white and chartreuse spinner bait.

The full results are as follows:

Angler Points

1 Jandre Engelbrecht 4.176

2 Nic Kruger 3.502

3 Alec Williams 2.551

4 Jürgen Geiger 2.089

5 Johan Coetzee 1.576

6 Stefan De Wet 1.570

Stefan de Wet was one of the new anglers with little bass angling experience, and did exceptionally well under truly tough conditions.