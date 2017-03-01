Murder suspect accuses his attorney of theft

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The 29-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend with a screwdriver in November last year has accused his lawyer of theft.

Moses Joaquim, who took the stand in the Katutura Magistrates Court to face a charge of murder on Friday last week, informed the court that he would represent himself.

He said he no longer wished his private attorney to represent him because he claimed the attorney cheated him out of his money.

Court records indicate that attorney Manty Karauihe initially acted as Joaquim’s legal representative.

“He just ate my money then left me; he is no longer my lawyer,” Joaquim told the court.

Joaquim, who filed for a formal bail application, became upset after the court remanded his case to 25 May.

He said he could not understand why the court had postponed his case for such an extended period, claiming he was a sick man.

Joaquim handed himself over to the police on 9 November 2016 after he went into hiding following an incident where he killed his girlfriend and mother of his 15-month-old baby at the Single Quarters, Katutura.

According to the police charge sheet, the state has charged Joaquim with one count of murder, read together with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, No. 4 of 2003.

Police have identified Joaquim’s deceased girlfriend as 27-year-old Suri Metarere Kanguvi.

The pair was allegedly involved in an argument, which consequently resulted in Joaquim stabbing Kanguvi with a screwdriver three times in the chest.

Kanguvi reportedly arrived at Joaquim’s residence with their infant so the child could visit the father.

An argument then broke out between the couple that led to the fight that resulted in Kanguvi’s death.

She succumbed to her wounds after bleeding profusely and paramedics who responded to the emergency call later pronounced her dead at the scene.

Kanguvi’s family, who came to hear what Joaquim had to say, packed the court during last Friday’s court proceedings.

Magistrate Ndeshitila Shapumba postponed the case, even though police had completed their investigations.

The state informed her that lab results in respect of Joaquim’s clothing, murder weapon as well as three witness statements were still outstanding.