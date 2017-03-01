Huawei releases world’s first commercial 5G core

Staff Reporter

Barcelona-On Sunday, the day before Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Huawei released the world’s first 5G core solution for commercial use, known as Service-Oriented Core 2.0 (SOC 2.0).

At the 2016 MWC, Huawei introduced the world’s first 5G core prototype, known as SOC 1.0, and verified its multi-service slicing technology.

Now, SOC 2.0 shows the commercial 5G capabilities of the solution and enables all access to 5G networks and all services in 5G. It not only provides connectivity for a multitude of terminals from various industries, but also on-demand services for all vertical industries. In the 5G era, telecom networks will not only provide users with communication services, but also information connectivity and services for various industries, such as autonomous driving, industrial controlling and AR/VR. With the growing variety of access modes and diverse and complicated services, a core network that will support all access and all services is required.

SOC 2.0 will help operators enable all access and all services and obtain 5G commercial success through driving the transformation of telecom networks in the following ways: Driving the network to the transformation of distributed architecture.

The 5G networks will be distributed on demand. Through C/U separation, network user planes can be deployed to the network edge according to the service requirements; driving network functions to the transformation of on-demand services.

All services and all access will require highly diversified network capabilities; therefore, it will be necessary to decouple network elements according to their functions and to form independent and modularised functions. Through on-demand service methods, these functions are organised in the unified architecture according to the service requirements. Multiple access modes and service requirements are agilely supported.

Every function can be independently iterated and updated to quickly meet new service requirements; and intelligently distribute service-oriented channel resources and capabilities.

It is difficult to meet all the service requirements on one network because of multiple services. For this reason, networks should be organised into isolated channels according to the service requirements to provide every vertical industry with services respectively.

Technically, it can be achieved by building dedicated bearers for different services or through network slicing.

According to the service development and progress in technologies and standards, SOC will help operators to gradually build a 5G core network in three stages.

In the first stage, they can reconstruct the infrastructure with cloud and SDN technology, and build a DC-centred network cloud platform. In the second stage, deploy VNFs based on the cloud architecture to prepare for the smooth evolution in the next stage. The key technologies include C/U separation, cross-DC deployment, stateless design and more. In the last stage, deploy a standardised 5G core network on the cloud-based network architecture to support 5G services.

Since 2009, Huawei has actively researched 5G technologies; actively invested in the technological innovation of 5G core networks and engaged in driving the technology and standardisation development of 5G core networks. Huawei has obtained key positions in the industry, including SA2 chairperson and has presented the largest number of 5G infrastructure proposals – a number of which the world has accepted.

Huawei works closely with the world’s leading operators, vertical industry partners and open source organisations, to better develop 5G core networks and better connect the world.

At the 2017 MWC, Huawei, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone will jointly demonstrate 5G business scenarios based on SOC 2.0. The MWC 2017 runs from February 27 and March 2 in Barcelona, Spain.