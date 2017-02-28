Three more progress in Debmarine Cup

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-King Fischer, Ohangwena Nampol and Touch & Go FC confirmed their places in the round-of-32 of the Debmarine Namibia Cup, well ahead of Thursday’s round-of-32 draw.

Dubbed the Cup of Dreams, the Debmarine Namibia Cup started off on 10 February with over 200 clubs at regional level and this weekend saw the conclusion of the preliminaries as King Fischer and Onathinge United had one little feud to settle and determine who makes it to the next round.

King Fischer and Onathinge United were drawn to face off in the playoff match, which took place at the Katima Mulilo Sports Complex on Saturday and Fischer won 4-2 to reach the round-of-32.

The North West First Division playoffs continued on Saturday at the Oscar Norich Stadium in Tsumeb, which saw Touch & Go and Unam Ogongo FC facing each other in the final match, but it was Otavi-based Touch & Go that earned an emphatic 7-1 victory.

Ohangwena region too finalised their Debmarine Cup assignment at Ohangwena Stadium, as Namundjembo FC and Nampol tussled in the final, which NAMPOL FC won 1-0.

At the elimination round, winners walked away with N$20 000, while the losing finalist got N$10 000 and each losing semi-finalist received N$5 000 for their participation.

From the round-of-32 onwards, each club will receive N$18 000 all the way to the final for preparations while the overall winners will walk away with N$500 000.

The regional winners thus far are Eleven Warriors, Eastern Chiefs, Bee Bob Brothers, Khuse FC, Gendev FC, Outjo Football Academy, Ohangwena Nampol, King Fischer, Rhino FC, Young Beauties, Ogongo United, Otjiwarongo FC, Touch & Go FC and Kantema Bullets.