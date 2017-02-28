Poor service irks Noordoewer residents

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Residents of Noordoewer have complained about the lack of service delivery at the settlement, saying they do not receive the essential services they pay for.

In a petition addressed to Karasburg West constituency councillor, Paulus Efraim, last Thursday, the residents said they were gravely concerned about the poor service from the Noordoewer settlement office, and they demanded change.

The petition states that most residents have no proper houses because of the administrator’s reluctance to give them plots, and that some residents have waited for erven for more than 10 years.

Meanwhile, they alleged others received plots only a short time after having moved to the settlement.

Residents further said that the settlement office was sabotaging government’s efforts to provide housing to every Namibian, and that while the government made efforts to provide housing, the settlement office was not implementing the programmes.

“Our government has come up with the mass housing programme so all of us may better our living conditions, but we are denied these developments by the chief control officer by means of empty promises and endless waiting lists,” the petition charged.

Residents further claimed, that while they pay for the provision of basic services, their dustbins end up overfilled with waste, because the people responsible never empty them.

This forced them to dump the waste in open spaces, which resulted in unhygienic conditions and made the settlement an eyesore to look at. They questioned why they should pay for services the settlement office did not render.

The residents also claimed that the chief control officer, Alfred Muhongo, was not helpful and did not attend to the concerns of residents.

The further alleged that Muhongo ran the settlement office like a family business because it only employed Muhongo’s family members and those of his partners.

“We find it unfair and unethical that only the family members of the chief control officer and his partner’s family members work at the settlement office,” the petition read.

Disgruntled community members requested the constituency office to remove Muhongo and replace him with someone who can better the living standards of the community, instead of acting in a self-serving manner.