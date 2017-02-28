Okeendapa receives new classrooms

Loide Jason

Okeendapa-Okeendapa Combined School in Otamanzi constituency in Omusati region received new classrooms, constructed by NamPower Foundation for N$372 000.

NamPower Deputy Director of Program and Quality Assurance in the Omusati Directorate of Education, Sophia Ashipala, handed over the new classrooms last Friday.

Simeon Amunkete, a delegate from NamPower, said the utility is one of the caring corporate companies that regard education as part of social responsibility.

Amunkete, who read the speech on behalf of Head of Nampower Foundation, Lucia Hiveluah, said although resources are limited her foundation would continue to share the little it has with the less fortunate members of society.

He said of the five focus areas of her company, education received a huge chunk of the funding because NamPower believes education is the cornerstone of child development.

Education is also a solid foundation that facilitates effective learning at tertiary level.

“It is our duty as corporates, parents and teachers to ensure that these young boys and girls are fully equipped with knowledge today in order to succeed tomorrow. After all, education is a shared responsibility. Education starts at home,” he said.

He further explained that parents, therefore, have a big responsibility of making sure that children are taught the values of respect for adults, for other children and respect for property, including school premises.

Principal of the school, Fabian Sisamu, said some years ago learners used to be taught in unconducive makeshift classrooms and later moved into pre-fabricated structures and learners were exposed to bad weather elements.

This is something of the past now, thanks to NamPower Foundation that constructed two classrooms and a storeroom for the school.

“The step you have taken in shaping a positive future of the Namibian child through the construction of the two permanent classrooms will contribute immensely to the up-liftment of the standards of education for this particular school and render vision 2030 achievable in general,” he proudly stated.

Okeendapa Combined School is one of the rural schools in Omusati that recorded a 100 percent pass rate in Grade 10 last year and is ranked eighth out 137-schools in the region.

Receiving keys to the classroom at the school, Ashipala said the directorate of education would ensure that the building is not vandalised and it is maintained to serve more generations to come.

She further said infrastructure backlog is one of the challenges that Omusati education is facing at the moment.

“Addressing the backlog is almost impossible, as some of the existing ones are too old and need renovations. Majority of the learners in our regions are taught under sheds due to the shortage of classrooms. More and more sheds are erected yearly just to make sure there is a structure for the learners to sit and receive education,” she emphasised.