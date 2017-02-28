NANSO to elect new leadership

Esme Konstantinus

Windhoek-The Namibia National Students’ Organisation (Nanso), the country’s largest student movement, will hold its national congress at the end of April 2017 to elect a new leadership.

The student body convenes a congress every two years.

In response to an enquiry by New Era on Monday this week, Nanso acting president Stanley Kavetu explained that some of the current Nanso leaders had completed their studies.

Others would graduate this year and thus would no longer be eligible to deal with student matters anymore.

“That is why congress must take place, because we have to allow for a new leadership,” he added.

They have not yet set a date for the congress, and the General Student Council, which is the second highest body after congress still needs to meet and set a date as well as an agenda for the congress.

Kavetu said prospective candidates would contest eleven positions during the congress, such as those for president, vice president, secretary-general and deputy secretary general.

Other positions the student body needed to fill include secretary for gender, secretary for sports and culture, secretary for information communication technology (ICT), two additional members and another two additional members for basic and tertiary education respectively.

He pointed out that congress would review resolution 63 of its constitution, which calls for free tertiary education amongst other pressing student needs.

Nanso regional executive committee members, which consist of 10 members each, from all the country’s 14 regions will attend the congress.

Meanwhile, Nanso’s former president Wilhelm Wilhelm gave up his position early last year, after his graduation and handed over the reins to Kavetu in an acting capacity until congress sits in April.

Wilhelm and Kavetu both obtained the law degrees of bachelor of jurisprudence (B.Juris) and the bachelor of law (LL.B) from the University of Namibia (Unam).

In an interview with New Era, the outgoing Nanso leader emphasised that during his tenure, the student body managed to lobby for students needs ranging from student accommodation, funding to placement at tertiary institutions.

He stressed that the issue of student funding remained the biggest challenge and that the private sector needed to step in, as government could not provide funding alone.

“We have revived Nanso; its structures, are up and running in all the regions. If you go to Kharas you will find Nanso, if you go to Katima you will find Nanso and we were able to keep it in the hands of the students, and give it over into the hands of the students,” Wilhelm said.