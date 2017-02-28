Man fatally stabs girlfriend at Aroab

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-The life of a young woman was tragically cut short at Aroab village after her boyfriend alledgedly stabbed her at about 03h00 last Sunday.

//Kharas acting crime investigations coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Coleen Brandt, told New Era the suspect allegedly fatally stabbed his 19-year old girlfriend for refusing to go with him to their house.

The deceased was apparently visiting a family member and decided to stay over for the night, but the suspect came to the house and asked her to go back to their house with him.

She refused to go with him, which prompted the 27-year-old man to stab her several times causing her death.

“I can’t at this point say where she was stabbed exactly, but she was stabbed several times and died on the spot,” Brandt said.

Shocked residents of the small village, who were close to the couple, alleged the relationship had always been abusive.

They said the boyfriend always physically abused the deceased, and that the police knew about the abuse because the deceased had reported it to them on several occasions.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrates Court on Monday this week.