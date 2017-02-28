HopSol Youth Football League kicks off…Imawida/Rammies take the lead

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The much-anticipated HopSol Youth Football League got underway in earnest at the much-revered mega of football, the Astroturf Sam Nujoma Stadium in Katutura, Windhoek, last Friday.

Internationally acclaimed local footballer Collin “Collymore” Benjamin opened the HopSopl Youth Football League, with Academia Secondary School and Cosmos High opening the proceedings with a date against each other in the Under-19 age group.

The competition is a professionally organised local youth development football programme that strives to uplift and better communities and individuals while focusing on developing young footballers in the areas of sport, academics and social/community areas.

The youth football bonanza also manages various programmes for the development of the individual young Namibians and to implement professional football structures across the entire country.

After last weekend’s matches in the opening rounds, eternal rivals Ramblers and Imawida (SKW) Pikininis are firmly in the driving seat having recorded impressive wins in their respective age groups.