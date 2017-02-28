Herbal concoction kills woman

John Muyamba

Rundu-A 56-year-old woman from Makena village in Kavango East Region died after she drank a herbal concoction made by a traditional healer at his homestead at Korokoko village.

The incident happened last Sunday at around 15h00 at Korokoko village in Ndiyona District, Kavango East Region.

The victim had allegedly complained of persistent chest pains for a long time, and despite having gone to the hospital showed no improvement.

Because the hospital could not treat her, she and her husband went to see a traditional healer who prepared the concoction for her.

After she drank the herbal mixture she had a seizure and died immediately.

“It was reported she died after drinking the herbal medicine. The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow (Tuesday), to determine the cause of death.

“I have also asked for the deceased’s medical passport, which can be helpful in the post-mortem, because maybe it could have been a heart attack,” Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton said, while he confirmed the incident to New Era.

The 56-year-old woman has been identified as Mashe Rosia who resides at Makena village.

“We have launched an investigation into the matter,” the deputy commissioner said.

In other news, police arrested a man for attempted murder after he allegedly shot another man in the leg in the early hours of Saturday at about 02h00 at Kalundu Bar in Divundu.

The suspect was allegedly together with a friend who was hit on the head with a beer bottle by a group of people at Kalundu Bar, and he drew his pistol and shot one of them in the left leg.

The victim is Malasa Kostodius, 26, from Andara village in the vicinity of Divundu. Police arrested the suspect and he is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday this week.