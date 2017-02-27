Unam too clever for under-strength Suburbs… fired-up students underline their supremacy in domestic rugby

Carlos Kambaekwa

Rehoboth-Undisputed Namibian rugby champions University of Namibia (Unam) Rugby Club once again demonstrated their dominance in the domestic oval ball game by clinching a well-deserved 34 – 0 triumph in the maiden edition of the Reho Falcon Rugby Day.

With seven teams entering the one-day rugby bonanza, the students fielded two teams, the same number as hosts Reho Falcon, while Windhoek outfit Western Suburbs, seasiders Kudus and home boys Rehoboth Rugby Club entered a team apiece.

The disappointingly low number of entries obliged organizers to adopt a mini league format that saw each team playing two matches in the preliminary rounds before reaching the knockout stages.

Unam defeated hosts Reho Falcon in the semifinal to set up a date with cross-town rivals FNB Western Suburbs in the final at the packed to the rafters Dr Lemmer High School field in Rehoboth on Saturday.

The latter were made to sweat for their narrow victory in their closely contested semifinal clash against a stubborn Rehoboth Rugby Club.

Playing in searing heat, the final produced sparks from the word go with a weakened Suburbs side taking the game to their more fancied opponents in the opening stages of an otherwise entertaining match.

As the first half progressed, Johan Diergaardt’s fired-up students finally regrouped and opened their account on the scoreboard with a clinical finish via the quick hands of Rodney Coetzee.

The slippery fly half was hopelessly given too much space as he cut through the static Suburbs’ defence to cross the whitewash (5-0).

Soon afterwards, reliable fullback Jingly Louis atoned for his earlier miss from a conversion when his educated boot put the students ahead from a penalty kick (8-0).

Suburbs put up a gallant display and fought back after the break with scrumhalf Keno Mouton spreading telling passes to his teammates, ably supported by Deveroux Jansen and Nonzo Julius, but the clearly out of sorts Khomasdalers time and again found themselves caught out on the counter-attack.

Muniovita Kasiringua stretched Unam’s slender lead when the beanpole flanker showed his challengers a clean pair of heels for his team’s second try, which was duly goaled by Louis (15-0).

The Clever Boys started firing on all cylinders and added three more tries without a reply that saw Louis returning the compliment with three successful conversions via his trusted right boot, effortlessly dispatching the oval ball neatly between the goalposts from five attempts.

Scrumhalf Sunday Haitembu, inside centre Lesley Klim and outside centre Camlo Martin all had their names registered on the score sheet with a try apiece, while dead ball specialist Jingly Louis added a personal tally of nine points from set set pieces. That’s how it remained: Unam 34-0 Suburbs.

Unam walked away with N$4 000, Suburbs received a consolation prize of N$2 000 as runner-up while the two losing semifinalists Falcon and Rehoboth had to be satisfied with N$500 each for their troubles.

Two of Unam’s playing personnel were deservedly voted best players of the one-day tourney – forward Bradley Klazen and backliner Camlo Martins. The jubilant pair each received a cash voucher of N$1 000 from the event’s principal sponsor Novel Ford.