Poetic Healing goes coastal

Sabina Elago

Windhoek-Talent night goes back to the coast when Poetic Healing presents Namibian fashionista Ingo Shanyenge this Saturday at The Lemon Tree Restaurant in Walvis Bay.

The culture-based entertainment and educational show that presents a platform to poets, comedians and musicians to share their talents and inspirational stories with the community, will have Shanyenge share his insight on the Namibian fashion industry as well as how one’s brand is vital to one’s business.

Frieda Shikoyeni, the event organiser, says with clothing lines and a respected brand, Shanyenge is a member of the Walvis Bay community that truly lives his passion.

“Over the past years, Shanyenge has helped shape the local fashion industry and the community wants to hear from him how he did it,” she says.

Shanyenge says he will be sharing his story on how he got into the fashion industry and his experience of it.

“I will be telling of the highs and lows of my career as a designer,” he says.

The fashionista promises the audience tips on how to create a successful brand as well as maintain it.

“I look forward to meeting new creators, be they young or old. It’s never too late to follow and live one’s passion,” adds Shanyenge.