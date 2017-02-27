NWR again offers 75% off this March

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-As has become customary on the Namibian travel calendar, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) will once again offer 75 percent discount to its clients as a way of saying thank you for their continued support during the past year.

Throughout March, some of the NWR resorts across Namibia, excluding campsites, will be offering guests an opportunity to stay for next to nothing.

“The 75 percent discount has become a tradition that most travellers expect from us – it is therefore our intention to showcase to them what we have been up to over the past months to make our establishments more hospitable. This special is beneficial to those who postponed their urge to travel due to budgetary constraints, as we all realise the high cost of living. We hope through this special the nation will understand what they mean to us,” said NWR’s Managing Director Zelna Hengari.

“Since we will soon be celebrating 27 years of peace and stability, we see the need to appreciate the role that the Namibian Government continues to play in allowing organisations like ourselves to excel. That is why NWR believes that this is the least we can do to honour our fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for Namibia to be independent.”