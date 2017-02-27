Lüderitz businessman Imbili Martin laid to rest

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Thousands of mourners thronged the Exodus Lutheran Church in Lüderitz for the funeral service of the late Imbili Rautanen ‘Gooby’ Martin.

Martin, who was a businessman in Lüderitz, was laid to rest on Saturday at the Lüderitz cemetery. He was 69 years old.

Martin died on February 16, 2017 at a hospital in Windhoek. He was born on November 4, 1947.

He is described by the community of Lüderitz as a true son of the soil, who was always available to support the Lüderitz people in many ways.

Martin opened a centre named the Diaz Fishing Education Centre in 2001 in Lüderitz, to provide for free basic computer training. The centre, which remains open, provides free sessions during the morning and evening between Monday and Friday every week.

The centre is equipped with a playground, and provides a soup kitchen to the needy people at the surrounding location.

Among the more than 4 000 mourners from all over Namibia who attended the funeral were the Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Zephania Kameeta and Swapo Party Secretary General Nangolo Mbumba.

He is survived by his wife Hilda, one sister and eight children, one of whom is the prominent businessman Sidney Martin.