Dr Veii spearheads new BAS Foundation

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Retired director of sport Dr Vetumbuavi Veii was appointed chairperson of the newly founded Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation, last Wednesday in Katutura.

BAS Foundation is registered as a trust with the Master of the High Court and Veii will be assisted by board members Katrina Gowases, Hans Hamukoto, Paulus Lewin, Utjiua Muinjangue, Auguste Nyambali-Hategekimana, Ananias Niizimba and BAS founder Frank Albin. Executive director of the foundation is Ramah Mumba.

“I personally have seen the value this programme adds to our children, especially with the educational background. So, I’m very happy that finally we have a trust – we have trustees, and I’m very confident that with the people we selected to serve on this board we can take this programme to greater heights and have a greater future for our children,” said Veii at the constituent board meeting.

Founding trustee Albin commented on the historical event for BAS: “Now we are a truly Namibian organization and it comes at the right time as we agreed with the supporters from Germany that at the latest by next year BAS must stand on its own feet.”

“We will still receive support from people in Germany, but it’s likely that we won’t have a big project anymore like the current one with the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ),“ he added.

“In addition, our supporting association Isibindi e.V. is happy that we are becoming independent now.”

Currently 50 Katutura children from 11 to 18 years of age are part of the daily BAS programme and another almost 100 children join the open programme that takes place Tuesdays and Fridays from 14:30 to 16:30 at the Katutura Sports Complex. The BAS motto is “Education First – Basketball Second.”