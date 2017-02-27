Death blanket covers weekend

Petrus Muronga

Windhoek-The past weekend saw several deaths caused by fatal stabbings, a drowning and car accidents.

A 20-year-old female lost her life after being stabbed by two unknown men in Ombili location, Katutura in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident happened at around 02h00.

According to the Namibian Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Immanuel Lazarus, it is alleged the deceased was in the company of her boyfriend when two unknown men emerged from nowhere and approached them.

He said one of the men then grabbed the deceased’s hat.

In an attempt to recover the hat, the victim together with her boyfriend approached the suspects but one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the left side of her neck.

She succumbed to the stab wound and died on the spot.

She was identified as Shapulina Shaduka and her next of kin have been informed.

No arrest has been made and the suspect remains at large.

A 37-year-old man died after he was stabbed with a knife on Saturday between 23h00 and 24h00 at a bar in Abraham Mashego Street in Katutura.

It is alleged the deceased, who worked for a local security company, was drinking at the bar with friends but started fighting with one of the friends after an argument erupted.

The suspect, who is believed to be the owner of the bar, according to the police, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was rushed to the Katutura hospital where he succumbed to the stabbing. He was identified as Breadlime Kamutuua Hiveka.

In another incident, it is alleged that a 19-year-old female lost her life in the early hours of Sunday after being stabbed by her boyfriend multiple times at Aroab in the //Kharas Region.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death.

A Chinese male died upon arrival at the Usakos state hospital after a car he was travelling in as a passenger overturned on Saturday afternoon.

The horrific accident took place between Usakos and Arandis when the driver of the car lost control of the steering, resulting in the car to overturn.

According to the police, the woman who was driving sustained some serious injuries while the other two women passengers escaped unhurt.

It is alleged that the deceased with the others were on a visit from South Africa.

The deceased has been identified as Zhao Peng.

The body of a five-year-old girl was found floating in the Goreangab Dam at the weekend.

It is alleged that the deceased drowned.

According to the police, before the incident the mother of the deceased reported a case of kidnapping at the Wanaheda police station on Sunday last week, alleging that the father of the deceased had collected the deceased without her knowledge. The father works at the Ministry of Defence.

The suspect has been arrested in connection with murder and is expected to appear in the Katutura magistrate’s court today.