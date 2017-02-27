Blue Waters’ Franco Cosmos heads NPL ad hoc committee

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-There is a new sheriff at the country’s troubled flagship football league, the Namibia Premier League (NPL).

Coastal giants Blue Waters’ representative Franco Cosmos has been appointed to succeed Johnny ‘JJD’ Doeseb, who hastily vacated office under duress last week just a few days before last Saturday’s NPL Extraordinary Assembly in Windhoek.

A fed-up Doeseb tendered his resignation from the country’s second best plum football position, citing backstabbing from some of his trusted soldiers and close confidantes.

Although Doeseb’s exit did not come as a surprise to many, the mining mogul’s sudden departure triggered doubts as to whether the meeting would take place, but all sixteen NPL clubs managed to weather the storm and resolved to appoint an Interim Member Committee to run the affairs of the league under the stewardship of Cosmsos over a six-month period.

The five-member interim committee headed by Cosmos is completed by the quartet of Ranga Haikali (Black Africa), Evaristus Evaristus (Unam), Nana Tjombe (Eleven Arrows) and Victor Hamunyela (Civics).

The ad hoc committee has been tasked to engage the country’s football governing body, the Namibia Football Association (NFA), on various matters such as the amended NPL constitution, registration of players and all other football related matters that could have a bearing on a well-functioning premier league.

The committee must also convene a Board of Governors meeting within 30 calendar days as of Saturday, where a road map will be presented to chart the way forward with regard to finding potential sponsors for the league, subsequently setting a date for the commencement of league activities.