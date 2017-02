Staff Reporter

Windhoek-FNB Namibia is once again part of the second edition of the annual Pick ‘n Pay Rock ‘n Run, which gets underway tomorrow morning at the United Sports Field in Olympia, south of Windhoek.

Madri Frewer, Marketing Manager of FNB Namibia said, “We are happy to once again join forces with Pick ‘n Pay Namibia. This event combines a healthy lifestyle with a lot of fun and games as well as great music – what a great way to spend a Saturday”.