Rehoboth abuzz ahead of Falcon’s rugby bonanza

Carlos Kambaekwa

Rehoboth-The usually laid back town of Rehoboth will be a hive of activity this weekend when one of the most prominent local rugby clubs Reho Falcons plays host to a one-day tournament at the Dr Lemmer High School field on Saturday.

Following months of uncertainty and speculation about the immediate future of domestic rugby amidst a protest by the Concerned Group of Rugby Clubs, the dust has finally settled after aggrieved clubs and the country’s presiding rugby body the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) resolved to bury the hatchet.

The prolonged dispute threatened to derail the progress of local rugby after the aggrieved clubs dug their heels in the sand vowing not to participate in any organized rugby competitions under the auspices of the NRU until their complaints are addressed.

The two parties finally patched up their differences and have since agreed to work hand in hand in the best interest of Namibian rugby after fruitful deliberations mapping the way forward during a marathon meeting in Windhoek last weekend.

It’s now back to the real business of the oval ball game as the action starved clubs gear up for a mouth-watering season’s pipe-opening mini tourney where sparks are expected to fly.

Undisputed incumbent Namibian champions Unam lead a star-studded line-up of participants that also include old foes FNB Western Suburbs, Rehoboth Rugby Club and old time campaigners Narraville outfit Kudus, all battling for top honours in the one-day sporting bonanza.

Apart from the Reho Falcon Quarter Century Anniversary Celebrations Trophy, lucrative prizes are at stake and hosts Falcon have no intentions of playing second fiddle to their visitors.

Under the shrewd stewardship of former 2003 IRB World Cup pair of Phillip Isaacs and Ronaldo Pedro, hosts Reho Falcon are determined to keep the coveted trophy at home and have promised to unleash their generation of young players.