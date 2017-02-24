Regions conclude Debmarine Cup this weekend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Oshikoto and Ohangwena regions will conclude their Debmarine Namibia Cup legs this weekend while the North-East First Division will also kick off this weekend together with the Southern Steam while the North-West will as well conclude this weekend at Outjo.

In Omusati region, Future FC beat Blue Birds 3-1 to reach the final against Ogongo FC who trounced Young Braves 2-1 in the semifinals. In the pulsating final match, Ogongo and Future looked horns and after regulation time it was tied at one-all. Ogongo FC held their nerves and won 4-3 on penalties to reach the round-of-32 of the Debmarine Cup.

King Fischer FC beat Namib Chiefs 2-1 to be crowned Zambezi region champions. Fisher defeated Buck Bucks 5-3 on penalties after a goalless draw while Chiefs also won on penalties 5-4 after a one-all draw against Katima Wanderers.

Omaheke region will be represented in the round-of-32 by regional winners Eastern Chiefs. Chiefs defeated Kom Hall Hulle 5-4 in the final match at the Legare Stadium last Sunday. Hulle reached the final courtesy of a 4-3 penalties shootout win over Kanaan United after a 1-all draw. Chiefs were narrow 1-0 winners against Omaheke NAMPOL FC.

Otjiwarongo FC will represent Otjozondjupa region in the round-of-32 after conquering Dynamos 3-1 in the final at the Mokati Stadium also last Sunday at Otjiwarongo.

Otjiwarongo FC reached the final via a 2-1 win over a spirited Okakarara Warriors and Dynamos reached the final courtesy of a 5-4 penalties win over Sundowns.

At the Vineta Sport Stadium in Swakopmund, Gendev FC were crowned champions of the Erongo region of the Debmarine Cup. Oshana region will be represented by Khuse FC in the round-of-32 after defeating Foxy Seniors 2-0 at the Oshakati Independence Stadium last Sunday.

Khuse were 4-2 winners over Brave Lions after one-all draw to reach the final while Seniors booked their place in the final via a 1-0 victory over Vietnam Rangers. Bee Bob Brothers will represent Hardap region in the round-of-32 while Young Beauties will represent the //Karas region.