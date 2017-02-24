Ndaendapo channels his ‘energy’ to Moscow … Imms Moses enters uncharted waters

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Local professional boxer Abraham ‘Energy’ Ndaendapo travels to Moscow, Russia on the 1st of next month for his much-anticipated World Boxing Organization (WBO) Lightweight Intercontinental title fight, on the 5th of next month.

Ndaendapo, boasting a respectable résumé of 15 wins and three defeats with five of his victories finishing within the distance, will trade leather with Russian opponent Andreev Roman.

The latter is the current holder of the prestigious WBO Intercontinental Lightweight belt and is ranked at number 10 in the WBO Lightweight division.

The bout will be Ndaendapo’s first beyond Namibian borders since joining the paid ranks a couple of years ago but the highly confident Namibian remains unfazed.

He says the sky is the limit and eyes a comprehensive win against the champion to have a good chance of challenging for the lightweight world title.

Upcoming local boxing promoter-cum-trainer Immanuel ‘Imms’ Moses, who operates under the name of AC Boxing Channel, says Ndaendapo and many other local boxers have been on his case calling him non-stop for assistance to organize fights for them locally and abroad.

Moses is an internationally accredited matchmaker recognized by the WBO and usually assists fighters in Africa when the opportunities come their way.

“I’ve connected so many people in Africa getting them fights overseas and believe it’s a good thing for the sport of boxing.

“For me, professional boxing is serious business because I don’t take it for granted. I make sure boxers get what they deserve while making sure their respective trainers watch and study footage of the opponent before agreeing to accept the challenge.”

Moses adds that his ultimate duty is to engineer deals and present them to the boxers and their respective teams, whilst making sure they know what they sign for.

“I work strictly with accredited boxing organizations such as the WBO, WBA, IBF, and WBC. The WBO president believes in me since 2015 when I attended the WBO convention in Orlando, Florida, USA.”

Moses will accompany his protégé to Moscow alongside trainer Albertus Tsamaseb, where he be tasked to make sure all paperwork and other logistics are in order.