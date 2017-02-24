DTS on the warpath in indoor hockey

Staff Reporter

Swakopmund-With the majority the Bank Windhoek Indoor League matches conducted at the Dome in Swakopmund, last weekend, Windhoek based outfits DTS and Unam travelled down to sea level to confront Walvis-Bay outfit Sparta in one of last weekend’s matches.

DTS defeated cross-town rivals Unam by eight goals to nil with Edwin Bruitenbagh the top scorer of the game through a well-taken hat trick.

In their second match of the day, DTS walloped the hapless Sparta side by 11 goals without reply with Billy Beukes netting a double brace (4 goals) in the process.

In Unam’s second match of the day against Sparta, the green and gold students showed excellent resilience, storming to a 9-2 triumph with veteran Joseph Kashimako for Unam scoring four goals. Back in Windhoek, the league pitted Saints against NUST at the Windhoek show grounds and Saints were victorious via a comprehensive 12-0 score line.

Bank Windhoek Ladies Indoor Premier League

It was a quiet weekend for all premiership sides, especially the ladies, as only two games took place. First up was Saints against Unam at the show grounds. Unam claimed victory with 0-1 in an extremely tightly contested game. The only goal came from the stick of Theodora Amatjira. In the other game of the weekend, the Saints women’s team took on a NUST side beaming with confidence, but lost 7-0.