China raises a new sail for global governance

Switzerland’s winter in January was chilly, and what was in deep contrast were the warm hearts of the guests attending the World Economic Forum and other activities, as everyone’s enthusiasm for economic globalization and the Community of Shared Future for Mankind had been re-ignited. Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered keynote speeches of ‘Jointly Shoulder Responsibility of Our Times, Promote Global Growth’ and ‘Work Together to Build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind’ respectively at the Opening Session of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017 and the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland. Those are the Chinese voice highlighting economic globalization which is the theme of our time, the Chinese insight into the future and development of mankind and, the Chinese plan pointing out the correct path of global governance and international order. President Xi’s words exhibited China’s world views and responsibilities, brought up the history and blueprint of mankind, and provided new opportunities for China-Namibia friendship and pragmatic cooperation.

First, China offers its recipe to solve the problems of global economy. Facing rising conservatism and isolationism and sluggish global economic growth, President Xi profoundly interpreted the necessity of economic globalization and promoted positive energy of maintaining a world economy on open and win-win basis. To tackle the three main problems of the world economy including lack of robust driving forces, inadequate governance and uneven development, he proposed an innovation-driven growth model, an open and win-win cooperation model, a fair and equitable governance model and a balanced, equitable and inclusive development model.

Second, China sets forth its idea on building the Community of Shared Future for Mankind. For mankind it is in an era of major development, profound transformation and change, as well as numerous challenges and increasing risks. Being more and more interconnected and interdependent, countries are sharing weal and woe indeed. It is the right choice of people from all countries to build the Community of Shared Future and achieve shared and win-win development. Hence, we should stick to the development ideas such as settling disputes through dialogue and consultation, making joint efforts through win-win cooperation, keeping exchanges and mutual learning, and insisting on low-carbon development, etc.

Third, China presents opportunities for the world’s growth. China’s development has been possible because of the world, and China has contributed to the world’s development. Between 1950 and 2016, China provided foreign countries with over 400 billion yuan of aid, and we will continue to increase assistance to others as our ability permits. Since the outbreak of the international financial crisis, China has contributed to over 30% of global growth each year on average. In the coming five years, China will import eight trillion US dollars of goods, attract 600 billion US dollars of foreign investment, make 750 billion US dollars of outbound investment, and Chinese tourists will make 700 million overseas visits. China opposes zero-sum game and the concept of winner-take-all.

China and Namibia are true friends, brothers and partners through thick and thin. The speeches by President Xi are profound and influential, which not only blew the charging horn of economic globalization and the Community of Shared Future for Mankind, but also provided a golden rule for the development of state-to-state and people-to-people relations. The speeches of President Xi are also inspiring with regard to the development of China-Namibia relations.

First, President Xi appealed to break isolation and advocate economic globalization, thus brought up strategic guidance for China-Namibia cooperation. China and Namibia are both advocates and beneficiaries of economic globalization, with the same opposition against trade and investment protectionism. Over the years, the two countries have not only actively participated in global industrial division and cooperation, but successfully carried out a series of cooperation projects on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and complementarity.

Second, the concept of “Community of Shared Future for Mankind” pioneered by President Xi is a vivid portrayal of China-Namibia relations. China-Namibia friendship was forged as early as 1960s, when China firmly stood with Namibian people in their fight for independence. During the years of struggle Founding President of Namibia H.E.

Sam Nujoma’s close bound with the then Chinese leaders like Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai laid a solid foundation for the long-standing brotherhood. The two sides are always committed to mutual respect, trust and support and help each other at crucial times. China-Namibia friendship has been long-tested and will be more vigorous and promising in the coming years, just like the blooming welwitschia in Namib Desert.

Third, President Xi welcomes all the countries including Namibia to share Chinese opportunities. Namibia is an all-weather friend of China. Chinese opportunity is also Namibian opportunity. Dozens of Chinese companies are running their businesses in Namibia, covering various fields including infrastructure, fishery, telecommunication, mining, manufacturing, construction, etc. They have made tangible contribution to local community in term of creating jobs, paying taxes, and training for professional talents.

China has sent 11 medical teams, altogether around 44 doctors and nurses to Namibia, and donated medical equipments and materials many times since 1996. China has sent 20 teachers to Namibia, and offered training opportunities and Chinese government scholarships for nearly 1000 Namibian officials, technicians and students. With the implementation of the outcomes of the Johannesburg Summit of FOCAC, Namibia will share more Chinese opportunities by taking the express train of China’s development.

President Xi’s visit to Switzerland has come to a successful conclusion. The rethinking and new actions concerning economic globalization and global governance are just at the beginning. China’s development and influence have increasingly attracted the world’s attention. The great cause of China-Namibia friendship remains to be further carried forward by people of insight in both countries. Let us make unremitting joint efforts to realize the “China Dream” of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the “Namibia Dream” of realizing stable economic growth and national industrialization, and make greater contribution to building the community of shared future for China and Namibia.

* Qiu Xuejun is the Ambassador-Designate of the People’s Republic of China in Namibia.