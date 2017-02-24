Book on youth entrepreneurship penned

Loide Jason

Ongwediva-A young entrepreneur in the Oshana Region, Ancle Jayy, will launch a book that encourages youth how to venture into business.

The book launch is expected to take place on March 3 at Oshakati Youth Centre in Oshana, said the aspiring author.

Jayy said the book will motivate and empower youth with useful business information as well as discourage them from alcohol and other distractions.

“Vocational students were supposed to become employers but most of them are employees and they lack enough knowledge and guidelines on how to run a company. Most have problems with capital but the book will give them tips on how to get started without a loan,” explained Jayy.

Jayy says he dedicated his book mostly to upcoming and existing entrepreneurs in all corners of the country. The book is written in English.

He feels the yet to be launched book would help the youth and vocational students to acquire skills that instantly make them employers.

Jayy was born in Otavi in 1989, went to school at Khorab Secondary School and started business at a young age, selling vetkoek, juice and sweets at the age of eight.

“At school I came up with a weekly newsletter which I sold for N$5 – the newsletter had four journalists,” he said.

He said the newsletter mainly focused on sport, school announcements, school achievements and best performers.