Swimmers ready to tumble records

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-This year’s annual four day Bank Windhoek Namibia National Swimming Championships gets underway at the Windhoek swimming pool in Olympia today.

A total of 136 swimmers will take part in the event, representing seven clubs in total

The clubs include Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club (20 swimmers), Dolphins Swimming Club (91 swimmers) and Kps Ostrava (visiting club from Ostrava, Czech Republic, 5 swimmers).

Other participating clubs are Marlins Swimming Club (2 swimmers), Namib Swim Academy (11 swimmers) and Swakopmund Swimming Club (7 swimmers).

The Championships aims to showcase some of the finest swimming talent Namibia has to offer in the various the age groups. This year’s gala will offer some added flavour with the international Kps Ostrava swimming club from the Czech Republic joining the fray.

The program looks as follows:

Today – 23 February 2017

Session 1: Starts 17:30. Pool opens for warm-up at 16h00

Friday 24 February 2017

Session 2: Starts 15:00. Pool opens for warm-up at 13h30

Saturday 25 February 2017

Session 3: Starts 09:00. Pool opens for warm-up at 07h00

Session 4: Starts 15:00. Pool opens for warm-up at 13h30

Sunday 26 February 2017

Session 5: Starts 09:00. Pool opens for warm-up at 07h00