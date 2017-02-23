Sleek new Mitsubishi Outlander offers unparalleled luxury

Staff Reporter

Mitsubishi’s popular crossover SUV, the Outlander, has undergone a makeover giving it a fresh new look along with some interior upgrades. The Outlander is one of SA’s favourite luxury lifestyle vehicles and the recent updates make it an even more attractive package than before.

The new Outlander has been given the Mitsubishi Dynamic Shield design treatment giving it a bold and edgy new look. Mitsubishi’s new design language – which was recently introduced in SA on the ASX model – lends the new Outlander a more stylish and purposeful appearance.

The focal point of the Outlander’s new front design is the distinctive Mitsubishi badge which is centred just above the grille. Two swathes of chrome lead from the outside edges of the LED headlights where they make a sharp curve downward and taper off around the lower fog lights. The effect is striking and creates the distinct look characterised by the company’s new Dynamic Shield design.

The addition of chrome highlights around the redesigned grille give the new Mitsubishi Outlander a more refined feel – it still looks tough and rugged, but the new chrome detail is indicative of the Outlander’s status as a luxury crossover SUV.

At the rear, the Mitsubishi badge again takes centre stage right below the rear window. The chrome details surrounding the taillights have been cleverly styled to create the impression that they also frame the Mitsubishi badge. The subtle effect perfectly complements the bold Dynamic Shield design in the front.

“The Mitsubishi Outlander is a luxury lifestyle vehicle in every sense of the word,” says Nic Campbell, General Manager for Mitsubishi Motors. “It’s spacious, comfortable and stylish with all the features customers expect in a vehicle of this calibre. The new design language gives it a fresh, bold appearance that truly illustrates the Outlander’s capabilities.”

Distributed across three rows, the Outlander’s seven seats offer excellent comfort and endless loading options. The second and third row seats can be folded completely flat, opening up an impressive amount of loading space.

The leather seats are designed with long road trips in mind and third-row passengers have ample space thanks to the Outlander’s roomy cabin.

The seats in the second row can slide 250mm forward which makes for easy access to the third row from either side of the vehicle.

Despite its generous proportions, the Outlander boasts a turning radius of just 5.3m which is notably better than most of its competitors.

The new Outlander is equipped with an impressive Rockford Fosgate sound system that makes use of nine speakers, a 710W eight-channel high-power amplifier and subwoofer to create the perfect surround-sound experience for all occupants.

The Mitsubishi Outlander offers further rear passenger heaven with a nine-inch roof-mounted DVD player with a fold-down screen that is clearly visible from all seats in the second and third rows. Occupants have a choice of directing the sound via the Rockford Fosgate system or making use of cordless infrared headsets.

In keeping with Mitsubishi’s high-spec reputation, the Outlander is fitted with a fully adjustable multi-function steering wheel with gearshift paddles and access to voice controls and hands-free Bluetooth phone functionality. The touch-screen audio display is user-friendly, and a separate display screen ensures all vehicle information is available to the driver at a glance.

Adding to the Outlander’s spacious feel is a glass sunroof, whilst features such as automatic lights and windshield wipers, dual-zone climate control and cruise control ensure the utmost comfort for driver and passengers alike. The electronic tailgate also makes daily life a lot easier.

The facelifted Outlander is powered by Mitsubishi’s popular 2.4-litre 16-valve DOHC MIVEC petrol engine producing 123kW and 222 Nm. Average fuel consumption comes to 8.2 litres/100km.

Power is delivered to all four wheels through Mitsubishi’s next-generation, all-new INVECS-III Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT) with a 6-step Sports Mode shift control. The CVT gearbox adapts to varying road conditions and power demands, allowing for a smoother ride than traditional automatic transmissions.

The innovative Multi Select Four Wheel Drive system makes driving the Outlander aver varying terrain an absolute pleasure. The system has three separate modes to choose from.

This mode is also ideal for more challenging off-rad conditions.

With a price tag of N$600 000 the new Mitsubishi Outlander offers unrivalled luxury and performance in its class.

The redesigned Mitsubishi Outlander goes on sale immediately and comes with a full three-year / 100 000 km warranty and a five-year / 90 000 km service plan. Service intervals are set at 15 000 km.