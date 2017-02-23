Road rage shooter to stand trial in April

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The trial of Windhoek businessman Rodney Shaningwa, accused of shooting a Finnish national in 2015, is set for early April in the High Court.

Judge Christie Liebenberg ruled yesterday that the trial is set for April 10 to 13.

It is alleged that on the night of August 9, 2015, Shaningwa, 45, shot Ronni Marco Kristian Uolevi, 42, a Finnish national, outside a bar in Bell Street in Windhoek’s Southern Industrial Area, whereafter he drove away from the scene of the fatal shooting.

Shaningwa took the stand on charges of one count of murder and obstructing or defeating the course of justice, or attempting to obstruct or defeat the course of justice.

According to the prosecution, Shaningwa failed to report the accident within 24 hours after it happened and hid his vehicle that had been involved in the accident with the intention to hinder the police in their investigations

It is alleged the deceased bumped his Land Rover Discovery vehicle into the back of Shaningwa’s Volkswagen Polo just outside the Windhoek bar. After the collision Shaningwa allegedly fired nine bullets from his 9mm Glock pistol towards Uolevi. Shaningwa got back into his vehicle after the shooting and drove off, leaving Uolevi at the scene in a pool of blood where he was later pronounced dead.

Shaningwa who was on the run for a few days was arrested after the police found him at his family home in Windhoek North, on August 11, 2015. Shaningwa, who owns four guns including the one he used on the deceased, was denied bail as the court regarded him as a flight risk since on the day of his arrest he was found with his passport, which raised suspicion that he had intended leaving the country.

Shaningwa, who is being defended by Sysken Makando, will remain detained at Hosea Kutako Police Station holding cells for health reasons until the trial begins in April.