Mahindra launches new SUV

Staff Reporter

Indian car manufacturer, Mahindra, has launched what it says is a sport and utility vehicle, that can easily conquers the road less travelled, yet offers a singular combination of comfort, convenience, performance and value.

It is a Mahindra TUV300 and it is already available at the dealers. It is powered by a new mHAWK100 engine and delivers power of 73.5 kW and a torque of 240 Nm.

“The new Mahindra TUV300 is an authentic off-roader that combines arresting, aggressive looks with a rugged chassis and a willing drivetrain. The TUV300 has been designed and developed to tackle challenging conditions around the globe, including South Africa. We believe it will be popular amongst buyers seeking something more than just another soft-roader. In fact, they will also benefit from the vehicle’s inherent build integrity, economical running costs and its go-anywhere capability,” says Sanjoy Gupta, CEO, Mahindra South Africa.

The new Mahindra TUV300 has been inspired by the design of a battle tank. It is available in South Africa in top-spec T8 M/T form, has a bold, rugged appearance and toughened high strength steel body that allows it to tackle any challenge thrown at it.

The result is both bold and confident, while also unmistakably Mahindra. Aesthetic highlights include powerful bumpers front and rear, chrome-framed fog lamps, stylish roof rails, economical 15-inch alloy wheels shod with soft and low road noise SUV tyres, and a tailgate-mounted, full size spare wheel.

The spacious seven-seat interior offers stylish and comfortable accommodation, with durable fabric upholstery for the front bucket seats and rear bench seat. The fascia features piano gloss black detailing and brushed chrome-look surrounds.

The infotainment system includes Bluetooth connectivity for convenient, safe hands-free drive, as well as music streaming and also offers easily accessible USB and analogue AUX inputs.

Dual airbags further enhance occupant safety in the case of a collision, while the braking system is fitted with ABS anti-lock control, incorporating electronic brake force distribution (EBD). Automatic door locking is also standard.

The Mahindra TUV300 is powered by a 1,5-litre turbodiesel engine featuring twin-stage turbocharging. The mHawk100 four-cylinder unit has a rated maximum power output of 73,5 kW at 3 750 r/min coupled with a class-leading peak torque of 240 Nm, sustained between 1600 and 2800 r/min.

The new Mahindra TUV300 features a raft of advanced technology features. These include static cornering lights which illuminate automatically when cornering to improve after-dark vision through bends.

Additional lighting-related features include follow-me-home and lead-me-to headlight operation when the TUV300 is locked or unlocked respectively.

Brake energy regeneration helps to further economical fuel efficiency, while Intellipark reverse assistance makes reversing into even tight spaces an easy and intuitive process.

Mahindra’s BlueSense app is another high-tech feature. It allows control of the infotainment system, including volume adjustment, track selection, play/pause control, and more. The app can even track selected vehicle parameters.

The new Mahindra TUV300 goes on sale through Mahindra South Africa’s national dealer network, and will be offered in a choice of four colours: Molten Orange Majestic Silver Glacier White Dynamo Red.

The recommended retail price of the Mahindra TUV300 T8 Manual is R229 995 The price includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty, and a three-year/ 90 000km service plan with first service at 10 000km followed by intervals of 20 000km