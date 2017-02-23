Know Your SOEs: Air Namibia (Pty) Ltd

Name of MD: Adv. E P Samson Board chairperson: Gerson U Tjihenuna

Date of inception/establishment: The company was registered in 1997 when it was formally incorporated as Air Namibia (Pty) Ltd on 3 April 1997.

Line Ministry: Hybrid model under Ministry of Works and Ministry of Public Enterprises.

Company’s mandate: Economic sector of operation: Transportation – particularly aviation /air transport

Branches nationwide:

National: Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Oranjemund, Luderitz,

Ondangwa, Rundu and Katima

Regional: Botswana, Zambia, RSA, Zimbabwe, Angola

International: Frankfurt (Germany)

Total number of employees: 692

Notable successes:

– Rated 2nd Best Regional Carrier in Africa by Skytrax

– Best Regional airline in Africa 2016

– Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair 2016 (Best Exhibitor: Transport Services)

– Okakarara Trade Fair Society 2016 (Certificate of Achievement 1st Place

for sponsoring the 10th Anniversary)

– ACSA (Airports Company of South Africa) Feather Awards for the tenth

consecutive years.

– Best Regional Airline in Zimbabwe by Megafest Regional Award

Future plans: To expand international operations; to make domestic travel more affordable; to contribute to the expansion of the Tourism industry; to continue contributing towards the GDP of the country and to be regarded as the best airline in Africa!