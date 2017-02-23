HopSol soccer league kicks off this weekend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Organisers have expressed satisfaction with the entries received for the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated HopSol Youth Soccer league, stating that the number of athletes registered has exceeded their expectations.

The organisers’ vision to remove close to 1,000 kids off the streets by using football as a means to engage them has become a reality. Approximately 1,012 boys from 20 schools and clubs will participate in the league, which kicks off on Friday this week at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

“It’s encouraging to note that the HopSol Youth Soccer League will create positive after-hours school activities to reduce the possible abuse of drugs and alcohol by scheduling night leagues on Friday’s and Saturdays,” co-founder of BKK Sports Trust Collin Benjamin states.

Benjamin is highly optimistic about this year’s league, citing the attraction of additional sponsors as an achievement that will further enhance the quality of the league games.

The Lady Pohamba Private Hospital will host a 1st Aid course for all participating school coaches and provide medical alert standby for all league matches during the season.

Absolute Logistics has also made an in-kind contribution, sponsoring referee kits, whilst Coke will provide refreshments for the opening games on Friday.

“We need to own youth football for it to develop. Technically, there is a lot of work that needs to be done and tactically, whether individually, group or at team tactical level, there is a lot of improvement that needs to be done as well,” adds Benjamin.

Sharing his personal experience as a former football player and coach, Benjamin also highlighted that football has not given personality development the attention it deserved.

He felt that their role as league administrators, would be to use sport to develop strong characters able to withstand some of the social pressures the youth face today, such as drug and alcohol abuse