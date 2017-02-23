Girl hacked to death by her ex

Loide Jason

Ongwediva-An 18-year-old girl was hacked to death by her ex-boyfriend after she terminated their bitter relationship. He then hanged himself.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at around 21h23 at Ondjadjo ya Helondo village near Ongwediva.

Confirming the tragic turn of events Deputy Commissioner Nico Steenkamp, from the Oshana Regional Police, said the 21-year-old man forced the deceased to accompany him to his house to fetch her one-year-old baby girl after she had ended their relationship.

Steenkamp said the mother and her daughter then left Omahenene cuca shops on foot.

“After the suspect followed them he chopped the deceased with a panga on the head and left arm and then took the kid from the deceased and went back home, leaving the victim in the field seriously injured.”

The deputy commissioner said the young man allegedly got angry when he was informed his former girlfriend was involved in a new romantic relationship.

The child had been staying with the father while the mother worked as a domestic at a house in the area.

Steenkamp said that after the suspect dropped the kid at home he hung himself from a tree in the mahangu field.

The police opened a case of murder and an inquest docket.