Bring the big ones, YB ready to ruffle feathers

Rebekka Oarum

Keetmanshoop-Tseiblaagte outfit Young Beauties (YB) Football Club from Keetmanshoop emerged as the proud winners of the //Kharas region in the Deb Marine NFA Cup.

YB went through to the round 32 of the Deb Marine NFA Cup, for which the NFA has yet to announce a start date following the completion of the draw.

The black and white strip outfit defeated Airborne from Karasburg 2-1 in the final played in Rosh Pinah last weekend, with agile goalkeeper Cherokee Japhta the hero of the match after the shot stopper saved three penalties in normal time.

Suzel Cloete, chairperson of YB thanked all contributors and sponsors notably Henry Jongwe, the president of the club and owner of Hektas Fashions and Henimma Investments.

She also applauded Willem Maritz of Wimpy Keetmanshoop, Gurshwin Walters from Southern Tow-In, Jason from Groen Liggies for making their two week trip a great success and above all crowned winners of the //Kharas region in the Deb Marine NFA Cup.

Cloete further extended her gratitude to the players and all the supporters of the club for a job well done.