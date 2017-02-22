Home NEW ERA VIDEO NAFPU supports NPL teams that threaten to shun Debmarine Cup NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports NAFPU supports NPL teams that threaten to shun Debmarine Cup February 22, 2017034 tweet NAFPU supports NPL teams that threaten to shun Debmarine Cup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOThe 17th edition of the Top Score seven-a-side tournament launched last night SportBaby Warriors eliminated from CAF U/17 qualifiers SportDr Hage Geingob Cup launched…Orlando Pirates coming to NamibiaLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 8 − = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAscattered clouds enter location 25 ° C 25 ° 25 ° 38% 2.1kmh 40%Thu 27 °Fri 29 °Sat 31 °Sun 29 °Mon 27 ° HIV/AIDSPEPFAR to fund more HIV programmes February 3, 20170Villagers trek 70 km for HIV tests January 6, 20170Sheefeni: The man who beat HIV stigma and found love December 9, 20161