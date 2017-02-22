Municipality fails to reimburse businessman

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-A Gobabis businessman has expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the Gobabis Municipality has refused to reimburse him N$1 956.34, after numerous attempts to get back his money.

Freddy Batuang told New Era he tried for six months to get a refund from the municipality after it failed to deliver on an agreement to hire out the Legare Stadium for a football tournament.

It all started when Batuang approached the municipality to book the stadium for three days for a football tournament that was scheduled to take place at the end of August last year.

Batuang booked the stadium for 26, 27 and 28 August 2016.

“According to the quotation the booking for the stadium per day was N$956.34 for three days and I deposited N$2 869.02 and an additional N$1 000 which is refundable,” explained Batuang.

Batuang said he deposited the money into the municipality’s bank account and he emailed them the bank deposit slip.

He then enquired whether they had received the money and whether the stadium was booked for the tournament for those days just to avoid disappoint.

“It turned out that the information about the hiring of the stadium was not communicated to the relevant people and when I phoned the municipality, office staff members that answered the phone were not sure about the booking for the referred event and dates,” explained Batuang.

As the days for the tournament drew closer, he decided to drive to Gobabis from Windhoek to clear up matters with the municipality.

When Batuang arrived in Gobabis he presented proof of payment and was informed he needed to fork out more money for the stadium.

Batuang was later (after making payments for the three days) told that he could not hire the stadium for all three days, as a national event was to take place at the stadium on 28 August.

A disappointed Batuang feels that the correct information should have been communicated to him in advance.

He is also disappointed the tournament did not go ahead as planned because the municipality only availed the stadium for two days.

“The football tournament did not end on 28 August as planned but I did not receive any calls from the municipality office concerning my refund. I called the municipality office several times including the chief executive officer but I have to date not received my refund,” he said.

New Era has seen emails sent to the CEO Ephraim Davids and we also tried, but in vain, to get hold of Ephraim and his juniors.