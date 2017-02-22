Cattle country readies for Global Climate Kick

Staff Reporter

Gobabis-Gobabis mayor Lea Iipinge has expressed the cattle country’s excitement ahead of hosting this year’s FNB Global United Climate Kick, slated for next month.

“We strongly believe this initiative will create a better understanding of the role citizens play in combating climate change – by participating in this event and actively playing their part in safeguarding the environment.”

Iipinge added that upon completion of the event, Gobabis will become the “town of choice”, and will be a cleaner, more attractive town creating a harmonious living environment for all its residents and visitors, while at the same time attracting more prospective investors.

“Everyone is very excited, as this event will also present Gobabis residents with an opportunity to personally interact with their respective international and local football heroes and legends.”

According to the Gobabis Municipality, they are faced with a number of challenges of which the most pressing ones include the general untidiness of the town, illegal dumping, poverty due to food insecurity, water and electricity wastage at public institutions, as well as issues related to the sustainable way of managing and maintaining the municipal landfill site.

“With this year’s event themed ‘Play Your Part’ in the environment, FNB Global United Climate Kick 2017-Gobabis should focus on creating a better understanding of the role residents can play in combating climate change, creating a very healthy and harmonious living environment, including the sustainable way of using our limited natural resources effectively,” emphasizes Iipinge.

She added that the municipality was burning the midnight oil in engaging different stakeholders such as local schools, the business fraternity and the general community of the town to make this event bigger and better than ever before.

“Our public relations officer is busy reaching out to the public through the local community radio station, Omaheke Radio Station, and the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC)’s indigenous languages radio stations to encourage the community to get involved.”

Meanwhile, local schools are also getting their ducks in the row to establish and revive their respective environmental clubs, in an effort to engage them in various environmental activities and projects.

Revonia Kahivere, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at FNB Namibia, said: “FNB’s strategy is based on the four P’s of which one is the planet, which includes the development and protection of our environment.”

“Through the wonderful game of football we wish to convey a positive environmental message while at the same time enjoy the skills that the international legends and our own local football players bring to us.”

Global United Football Club Namibia started in 2010, which was used as a forerunner to the FIFA Football World Cup in South Africa.