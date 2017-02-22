Brand new route connecting Namibia to Germany

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Eurowings, a company within the Lufthansa Group, yesterday announced a new route from Hosea Kutako International Airport, (WDH) to Cologne Bonn Airport (CGN), western Germany. By adding Windhoek to its global network Eurowings has demonstrated its continued commitment to linking southern Africa to Germany and Europe’s major tourist and business hubs.

The new route will commence on July 13, 2017 and will operate two weekly direct flights on Mondays and Thursdays. The route will operate using an Airbus A330 – Eurowings largest aircraft on their fleet – housing an impressive 310 passengers on board. This addition extends the Lufthansa’s Group vision to provide leisure and business travellers access to memorable experiences and market opportunities.

“The time was right for us to introduce this route in the light of the growing business and tourism demands for routes to southern Africa. The Lufthansa Group recognises the importance of connecting more of southern Africa to the world, and the world to Africa; the group already has 178 weekly frequencies to 36 destinations in 27 countries,” said Andre Schulz, Lufthansa Southern Africa General Manager. “With Namibia, being an important market for us, we plan to grow by providing travellers in Namibia easier and faster access to Germany, Europe, and to all the 255 destinations in 101 countries worldwide that the Lufthansa Group’s airlines serve.”

Eurowings is the quality low-cost airline from the Lufthansa Group specialising in affordable direct flights within Europe and from its Cologne/Bonn location to attractive long-haul destinations. The airline currently offers more than 140 destinations in over 40 countries worldwide. Regardless of whether it’s a business trip, city break or beach holiday – Eurowings says it has the right flight for every occasion.